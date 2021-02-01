Search continues for Delphi teen killer after nearly 4 years

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – After nearly four years, the search continues for the person who killed two teenage girls in 2017.

On Feb. 13, 2017 Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi, Indiana. On Feb. 14, 2017, their bodies were discovered.

The Carroll County Sheriff Department assisted by the Indiana State Police, Delphi Police Department and other law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to bring this case to a close.

“There is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on this case every day, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives and other law enforcement officers. We continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive by phone and email. This type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered,” the Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement and provide as much information as possible.

TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786.

Police say a good example of what to include is: the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved and if they have a connection to Delphi.