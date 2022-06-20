SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Scott County man was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police following an investigation into the man’s history of alleged child molestation.

ISP began the initial investigation June 13 after a mother reported that her child- under the age of 14- was allegedly molested by Tyson Myers, 49, of Austin.

Indiana’s Department of Child Services joined the investigation and, together with ISP, discovered the alleged molestations happened multiple times this year between January and June. ISP found Myers had left work and fled the area after hearing the mother contacted police. Myers reportedly did not return to work or his home in Austin.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and began the search for Myers, who was found Monday hiding at a rural Jackson County residence, police said. He was taken into custody and arrested at the Scott County Jail.

Tyson Myers is charged with: