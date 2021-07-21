Scant details after suburban Indianapolis cop shoots person

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities released scant details Wednesday after a suburban Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded a “male subject” while officers were responding to a call for assistance at a house.

The Noblesville Police Department said the male was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, but did not disclose his condition or age.

The department later asked police in the neighboring Hamilton County city of Carmel to investigate the shooting.

Noblesville police said officers responded to “an unknown call for police” placed about 5:20 a.m. Police say the shooting occurred after “officers heard yelling” near the house and made contact with a “male subject” and his girlfriend.