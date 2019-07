FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m.

According to Fort Wayne city dispatchers, the incident happened in the 3700 block of Shady Court. That’s about a block north of West Rudisill Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other details have been made available.