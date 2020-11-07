Santa Claus man arrested for impaired driving with 2-year-old son in vehicle

Sadler was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he was later released after posting bond. His son was released to relatives.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Santa Claus man was arrested for driving impaired with his two-year-old son in his vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Police say a trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, later identified as Brandon Sadler of Santa Claus, on I-64 for making an “unsafe lane movement” just after 4 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected an order of marijuana coming from Sadler’s car.

A K-9 confirmed that there were narcotics inside of the vehicle. A search found marijuana wax and paraphernalia.

