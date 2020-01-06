Routine traffic stop leads to charge of forgery

Indiana State Police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after being clocked going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police said a routine traffic stop led to a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges early Sunday morning.

Trooper William Carlson was on patrol on Interstate 80 near the 2.5 mile marker in Hammond, Ind., when he clocked a vehicle heading eastbound at 90 mph on the posted 55 mph interstate with his radar. Carlson also observed the vehicle driving erratically, weaving between lanes and driving on the right shoulder.

Carlson initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle exited onto Kennedy Ave., but the driver continued southbound at 20 mph for about a mile before pulling into a business.

As Carlson spoke to the driver, he noticed several indicators of possible impairment, so he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Daniel Jamie, 51, of Highland, Ind., refused multiple requests to voluntarily step out of his vehicle, so Carlson removed him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Jamie refused a certified chemical test for intoxication and was then taken to the Lake County jail. While being booked, officers found twelve $100 bills in his possession that were determined to be counterfeit and were placed into evidence. Jamie is charged with the following: