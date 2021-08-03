Rome City man arrested for child porn possession, soliciting children online

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A Rome City man has been arrested on several felony charges after police said he had a stash of child pornography and solicited children online.

Gary Masters II

Gary N. Masters, 37, faces charges Child Exploitation, Level 4 Felony; Child Exploitation, Level 5 Felony; Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony; Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony; Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony; and Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony.

According to Indiana State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children learned that an online account operated by Masters had been used to store child pornography. The center alerted the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which launched an investigation.

From there, police learned that Masters had been soliciting children online using various messaging applications, state police said.

The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Masters arrest on July 28. Police said he was already incarcerated at the Noble County Jail on unrelated charges.