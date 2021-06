Police investigate a robbery at the Old National Bank at 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bank on Fort Wayne’s southwest side was reportedly robbed late Thursday morning.

Police were called around 11 a.m. to the Old National Bank at 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd., inside Covington Plaza, on a report of an armed robbery.

Dispatchers confirmed the report to WANE 15.

HAPPENING NOW | Fort Wayne police are responding to a robbery at Old National Bank off W. Jefferson Blvd. I'm on the scene gathering more details. pic.twitter.com/pPO1ZvXQFq — Josh Ayen – WANE 15 (@Josh_Ayen) June 17, 2021

No other information was immediately available.