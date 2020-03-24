Police: Suspect robs Spy Run Avenue Burger King through drive-thru

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An armed robber held up the Burger King just north of Downtown Fort Wayne through the drive-thru window Tuesday morning, police said.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 9:40 a.m. to the Burger King at 2511 Spy Run Avenue on a hold-up alarm there.

Police said while officers were heading there, dispatchers confirmed there had been an armed robbery.

An employee at the eatery told police a male approached the drive through, armed with a handgun, and demanded money. He left on foot before police arrived.

Police said the suspect made off with an “undetermined” amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any knowledge of the is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.