Road rage report leads to pot bust on I-69 in Allen County

Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department shows 32.4 pounds of marijuana confiscated after a traffic stop on I-69 on January 19, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 32 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $100,000 was found inside a truck that was stopped by police on I-69 this past Sunday.

Just before 3 p.m. an officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department began looking for a gray truck with Mississippi plates on I-69 near the Illinois Road interchange that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident.

The officer spotted a truck matching the description in the southbound lanes of I-69 and he pulled it over after determining it was speeding. After approaching the truck, the officer smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana. The officer then called for backup.

After two other officers arrived, a search of the truck turned up the marijuana and two handguns.

The three men in the truck were all arrested. Jorge L. Delgado of Shelbyville, Indiana, Nathan T. Donlan of Indianapolis and Rogelio Medina III of Greenwood, Indiana were charged with possession of marijuana and dealing in marijuana.