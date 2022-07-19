INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe.

Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The man was identified as Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage.

Troopers began investigating at both the highway and the medical facility, and determined the victim was a passenger in a red Ford Focus traveling eastbound on I-70 near Post Road when the driver of a white box truck allegedly shot at the car in an act of road rage, hitting Hickerson at least one time.

After reportedly following several leads overnight, detectives around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday arrested Dion Kimbrough, 22, of Indianapolis. When he was being arrested, police noted Kimbrough was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. Before being booked into jail, police found a felony arrest warrant for an unrelated crime.

Kimbrough is being held in the Marion County Jail on the probable cause of Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon.

“This arrest is a result of an extraordinary effort by our detectives, troopers and other assisting police agencies who have worked tirelessly through the night,” said Lieutenant Josh Watson, the commander of ISP’s Indianapolis District. “They diligently investigated the crime scene, gathered intelligence information and followed each lead meticulously, resulting in the arrest of the person we believe is responsible for this senseless act.”

State police also reported serving several search warrants related to the crime.

This case is the 37th interstate shooting investigated by troopers and detectives from the Indianapolis District in 2022. 65 interstate shootings were investigated by ISP in the Indianapolis area in 2021.