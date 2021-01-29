Rifle shots lead deputies to marijuana grow

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigating a report of someone shooting a rifle near workers constructing a solar farm were led to a home where a marijuana grow was discovered Thursday in Randolph County.

Around 1 p.m., Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 650 South and 400 West, where a solar farm is being built, after workers said someone was firing a rifle. The workers weren’t sure if they were being targeted.

Sheriff’s deputies, Lynn Police, Parker City Police, and Farmland Police responded, and learned the shots came from a home in the 6400 block of S. 400 West.

Deputies went to the home and smelled marijuana. Two people came out of the home, and deputies smelled marijuana on them, too.

During a search of the home, deputies found an indoor marijuana grow operation. It’s not clear how many plants there were.

A marijuana grow operation in a home along South 400 West in Randolph County is shown. (Randolph County Sheriff’s Department)

Clinton Hummel

Amy Kelly

Arrested were:

Clinton D Hummel, 31, of Lynn on charges of felony Possession of marijuana with a previous conviction and Maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor Possession of paraphernalia.

Amy Jo Kelly, 28, of Winchester on charges of felony Maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor Possession of marijuana and Possession of paraphernalia

The deputies were not able to determine whether any weapons laws had been violated.