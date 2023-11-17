RICHMOND, Ind. — The Indiana State Police announced the arrest of a reported felon in unlawful possession of a firearm in Wayne County.

Early Thursday morning on Nov. 16 around 2:30 a.m., troopers were patrolling near S. H Street and S. 7th Street in Richmond when a Chevy Trailblazer was stopped for an equipment violation.

The trooper then spoke to the driver identified as 37-year-old Christina Parks.

During the stop, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity and requested assistance from other officers.

A Richmond police sergeant and his K-9 then performed a test that gave a positive indication of narcotics.

When officers searched Parks, they discovered meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Parks was preliminarily charged with:

felon in possession of a firearm, Level 5 felony

possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

possession of paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor

driving while suspended, Class A misdemeanor

listening to a police radio while committing a crime, Class B misdemeanor

An initial hearing has not been scheduled.