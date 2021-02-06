Richmond man receives multiple charges including possession of cocaine

RICHMOND, Ind. (WANE) – A Richmond man received multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, on Thursday.

Police say the driver failed to signal as it turned onto 6th St and was then seen traveling at 12 mph, therefore was stopped by a state trooper. The officer involved was certified DRE, or Drug Recognition Expert, and noticed that the driver showed signs of intoxication.

Police identified the driver as Matthew Addison Trever Bowen, age 30, of Richmond, Indiana. Bowen was found to have brass knuckles, a large knife, a small sandwich bag suspected of cocaine, marijuana, a THC Vape cartridge, and drug paraphernalia.

Bowen was taken into custody and was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he is waiting trial. He was charged with multiple things including possession of Cocaine, possession of Marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.