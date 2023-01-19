JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A former school administrator in Jay County is facing four child pornography charges after police conducted a search warrant at his home.

According to Jay Circuit Court documents, an officer at the Jay County Sheriff’s Office received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which showed searches and photos of child pornography from an IP address later tied to 73-year-old Randall L. Rains.

Randall Rains

Authorities later executed a search warrant at Rains’ home Jan. 12.

While inside the home, officers noticed a computer missing from a computer desk and asked Rains where his computer was at.

“What do you want me to do? Give it to you so you can convict me?” investigators quoted Randall in court documents. He eventually told officers the computer was located in a closet, according to court documents.

Court documents also indicated Rains admitted to police he had been looking at child pornography for “a couple years.”

Once officers confiscated the computer, authorities searched its contents and observed multiple tabs open with some showing websites containing child pornography along with an image folder on the computer with four images of child pornography.

Rains now faces four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 felony in Indiana.

WANE 15 spoke with Jay County Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley, who said Rains started working for the corporation in 1972 and became a principal at a school in 1983 before retiring in 2001.

Gulley also said there were no reports of misconduct involving Rains during his time at Jay County Schools. He advised anyone with concerns about Rains’ time at the school corporation to contact the Jay County Sheriff’s Department or the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rains appeared in court for an initial hearing Wednesday. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Mar. 17.