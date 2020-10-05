Resident held at gunpoint in southeast-side home invasion: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating an apparent home invasion on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called just after 2 p.m. to a home at 2913 Lillie St., between East Pontiac Street and Colerick Street, on a report of an armed robbery.

According to a police report, a resident said someone broke into his home and held him at gunpoint. It’s not clear if the resident was hurt in the incident.

Officers responded a found a person nearby who matched the description of the suspect. That person was called a “person of interest” in the investigation.

Fort Wayne Police are at the scene working to gather more information. The investigation is ongoing, police said.