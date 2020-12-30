Report: Police ‘justified’ in shooting man on backhoe

The scene of a police-involved shooting is shown Dec. 13, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A published report says police officers will not be charged in the shooting death of a man operating a backhoe.

The Huntington Herald Press reports special prosecutor D.J. Sigler found the December 13th shooting of 36-year-old Matthew T. Melzoni of Wabash “tragic” but justified.

Sigler found Melzoni posed an imminent and deadly threat operating a massive vehicle designed for demolition and excavation.

Sigler added that independent eyewitnesses confirmed the police tried non-lethal methods to de-escalate the situation.

The Huntington Police officers have not been named.

WANE 15 is working to confirm this report.

