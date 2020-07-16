Report: Police arrest naked Kentucky man who broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus’

OWENSBORO, KY (WANE) — Police in Kentucky arrested a man who broke into a home after he reportedly claimed he “used mushrooms with Jesus.”

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Thursday responded to a report of burglary and a man running down an Owensboro road completely nude. When deputies arrived, they found the 41-year-old man at a home.

Deputies asked the man multiple times to get onto the ground but he began running toward the officers, yelling profanities. At that point, a deputy used his Taser on the man, the report said.

The man then, in handcuffs, jumped to his feet and ran toward a deputy again, according to the report.

While in police custody, the man reportedly said he had “used mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together,” the report said.

Investigators found blood smeared on the walls and windows of the home, and several broken pieces of glass. It was clear the man had forced his way into the home to burglarize it, police said.

The man was arrested for indecent exposure, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and menacing.