Report of possible overdose results in arrest of Marion couple

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A report of a possible overdose led to the arrest of a Marion couple in a Walmart parking lot on Monday,

While on routine patrol, a state police trooper responded to the Marion Walmart for a report of a possible overdose.

At the scene, two adults and three children were located in a green Dodge Caravan in the Walmart parking lot. A male passenger, identified as 40-year-old Flex Stevens was found in a semi-conscious state. He was then transported to a hospital.

While Stevens was being treated, police spoke with the female driver, Cynthia Blevins, 37, who said she had recently driven to Walmart from her home.

Evidence led police to believe that Blevins and Stevens had both recently ingested narcotics. Further investigation allowed police to develop probable cause to believe that Blevins had operated a vehicle while under the influence of illegal narcotics.

Blevins was also transported to a hospital where she was medically cleared and then consented to a blood draw. She was taken to the Grant County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and three counts of child neglect.

Stevens was medically cleared from the hospital and then transported to the Grant County Jail for two counts of child neglect.

Three children, ages 2, 3, and 14, were left in the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services in Grant County.

ISP says removing impaired or drugged drivers from Indiana roadways continues to be a daily priority for its officers.