Report: Man found in trunk drunk, with meth, unlicensed handgun

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Kendallville man was arrested after police say they found him slumped over in his pickup, with meth and a handgun inside.

It was just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at The Landing at 7515 S. S.R. 3, according to a sheriff’s office report. Deputies arrived and found a Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot. Faron D. Yoder was inside, slumped over in the driver seat, the report said.

Also in the truck, deputies found “a glass smoking device” on the vehicle floorboard, and a .380 caliber handgun, the report said. Yoder had no license for the gun. Yoder was also found to be under the influence of an alcohol beverage, the report said.

Yoder was arrested on charges of Carrying a Handgun without a License, Possession of Methamphetamine with a Firearm, OWI, and Possession of Paraphernalia.