Report: 2 lbs. of weed, $10K in cash found during traffic stop

Picture shows marijuana, THC wax, cash, scales and baggies seized in a traffic stop in Marion on Sept. 18, 2020. (Marion Police Department)

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion arrested two people on dealing charges after reportedly finding marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash in a vehicle.

It was Sept. 18 when Marion Police stopped a vehicle in the area of 9th Street and Nebraska Street for a traffic infraction.

An officer approached the vehicle and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, a report said.

Inside the vehicle, police found approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, THC wax, scales, baggies and $10,606 in cash – all consistent with dealing marijuana, the report said.

Pictured are Jacob Hagerty–Ozse and Macinzie Orr. (Marion Police Department)

Macinzie Orr, 21, of Jonesboro, Indiana, and Jacob Hagerty–Ozse 24, of Grants Pass, Oregon, were both arrested on felony charges of Dealing Marijuana over 30 grams and Visiting a Common Nuisance, and a misdemeanor charge of Possession of Marijuana with prior conviction.