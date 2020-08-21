‘Real sad about it’: Man, 57, sentenced for kidnapping and rape of gas station clerk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who kidnapped, beat and raped a gas station clerk in April 2019 has been sentenced.

Ronnie E. McKinney, 57, of Fort Wayne was sentenced to 52 years for rape, kidnapping and battery during a sentencing hearing in Allen Superior Court Friday morning.

McKinney was arrested after a gas station clerk told police he abducted her at knife point from a gas station where she worked. It happened at the Phil’s One Stop located off Goshen Avenue just south of Coliseum.

Police were called there after someone set off the panic alarm. When officers arrived, they found no one on duty but spotted several drops of blood behind the counter.

About ten minutes later, they were informed of a 911 call made by a woman a block away who whispered, “send help, he’s going to kill me.”

The gas station clerk who made the call was found running down Goshen Avenue with a puncture wound to the neck.

A video was played in court today from the gas station when McKinney kidnapped her.

The victim appeared in court Friday morning. She said she suffered a broken eye socket, blood on the brain, and facial reconstruction as a result of the incident.

“I feel real sad about it,” McKinney said in court Friday. “I really regret what I did.”