Quadruple shooting leaves 2 men dead in northeast Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and sent two others to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of N. Shadeland Ave around 2 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived on scene to find four victims who had been shot, including one who had died in the parking lot near the Boston Market. Three other victims were transported to the hospital. A second male was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

This story is still developing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.