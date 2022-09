FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus.

Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022. They did not give specifics of the criminal activity.

Photo provided by Purdue University Fort Wayne police.

Anyone with information should contact the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 481-6827 or police@pfw.edu.