Public told to avoid part of Middle Point as police serve search warrant

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLE POINT, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County, Ohio, have asked the public to avoid an area in Middle Point where a search warrant was being served Tuesday.

Just after noon Tuesday, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said deputies were serving a search warrant at a residence in Middle Point. The public was asked to avoid Bellis Road between Mason Street and Main Street and South Adams Street between Normal Street and Bellis Road.

No other information was released. It’s unclear what or who the warrant was associated with.

Riggenbach said the public would be notified when the roads are back open.

