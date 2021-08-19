Manhunt in southern Wells County suspended; details expected Friday afternoon

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Office has suspended its search for Richard Wedlake in the area of State Road 218 and 600 West, according to a post on its Facebook page early Friday morning.

A comment from the office on the same post said authorities believe he’s no longer in the area. The sheriff’s office indicated new information would be released Friday afternoon.

Thursday night, residents in that area, southeast of Warren, were asked to stay in their homes as police searched for Wedlake.

According to the original post on the Wells County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there was a very large police presence in the area.

Wedlake has multiple warrants out of Huntington and Allen Counties, and police said he may be armed and dangerous.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said a pursuit started on S.R. 5 and C.R. 200 S in Huntington County. Drones and K9s were called in to assist.

Anyone with information on Wedlake’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wells County Sheriff’s Office at 260-824-3426.

