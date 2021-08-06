Psychiatrists to assess Indiana man charged in grisly death

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man charged with killing a woman whose decapitated, mutilated body was found inside her burning apartment will be evaluated psychiatrists to determine whether he has an intellectual disability.

A Clark County judge issued an order Wednesday calling for two psychiatrists to assess 36-year-old Brian Williams.

The News and Tribune reports Williams’ public defender had filed a motion asking for the Clarksville man to be examined.

Williams is charged with murder and arson in the death of 67-year-old Melody Gambetty, whose body was found July 26 in her burning Clarksville apartment by firefighters.

Jeffersonville is located along the Ohio River just north of Louisville, Kentucky.