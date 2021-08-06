Prosecutors to seek life in prison for man accused of killing mother, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, INd. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home in early June could face life in prison.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to seek life without parole against Cohen B. Hancz-Barron. The 21-year-old faces 4 counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent.

All four were found stabbed to death in a home at 2904 Gay St.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to the home a block south of East Pontiac Street on a problem unknown. Inside the home, police said they found a “gruesome” scene – all three children dead face down on a bed and their mother kneeling beside it, also dead.

Hancz-Barron was quickly identified as a suspect, and police tracked him to a Lafayette apartment complex, where he was arrested that afternoon.

Hancz-Barron is set to stand trial in January.

