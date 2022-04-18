FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of gunning down three young men at a Fort Wayne gas station last year could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Allen County prosecutors have filed an application for Life without Parole against Joseph D. Bossard for the Feb. 17, 2021, shootings at the Shell gas station at East State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

Joseph D. Bossard

Bossard faces two counts of Murder and other charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness and Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime for the incident that claimed the lives of Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper, both 19. Jaylin Rice, who was 20 at the time, was also shot.

The Life without Parole application was filed in September 2021 but the court conducted an initial hearing on it on Monday. The filing was taken under advisement.

BACKGROUND

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the area on reports of a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. As officers were on the way, a shooting was reported at the gas station.

Responding officers found a vehicle crashed into a snow bank along Hobson Road a 1/2 mile south, with three males inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Retic and Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene by medics; Rice was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bossard arrived gas station in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup and bought a pack of cigarettes. Inside the store, Bossard got into “some kind of verbal confrontation with three young male black subjects” who were in the store shopping.

After leaving the store, surveillance video showed Bossard circle the three whom he’d been arguing with in his truck and almost hit one of them in the process, according to the affidavit. The pickup then drove off eastbound on State Boulevard.

Photos courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department

Two minutes later, the same truck returned to the gas station and pulled up directly behind the their vehicle, the affidavit said. Bossard got out of his truck and “briskly” walked up to the driver’s side door and fired a handgun inside.

The car drove off as Bossard fired, and Bossard ran back to his truck and pursued southbound, the surveillance camera shows, according to the affidavit.

Shell casings were found both around the gas pump and around the crashed vehicle a short ways away, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, police released an image of the suspect. Bossard was tracked to a home in the 2200 block of Laverne Avenue.

Negotiators tried to contact him inside for almost two hours with no response before tactical officers shot a chemical agent in the home and he surrendered peacefully.

Bossard declined to speak with officers after he was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

Inside Bossard’s home, police found one 9mm handgun and one .380 caliber handgun, the affidavit said.

