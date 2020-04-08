Prosecutor seeks special investigation in fatal shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — An Indiana prosecutor has asked a judge to approve a special investigation into a murder case after the defendant alleged investigators lied about details under oath.

Kyle Doroszko was charged with murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Traychon Taylor in South Bend, Indiana. Prosecutors say the shooting happened while Taylor attempted to rob Doroszko while he was selling him marijuana.

The South Bend Tribune reports St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter filed a petition asking Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case after Doroszko’s lawyer alleged that three officers lied about the details of his arrest.