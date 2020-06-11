Prosecutor probing Indianapolis cops’ beating of black woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into Indianapolis police officers who were caught on video using batons to subdue a black woman at a protest over the death of George Floyd.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears disclosed the investigation during a meeting of an Indianapolis City-County Council’s committee on Wednesday. The video recorded May 31 by WISH-TV shows a black woman who was being held from behind by a white male officer escaping his grasp and then being surrounded by several other officers. Two officers strike her with batons until she falls to the ground. The incident occurred during the start of a curfew on May 31.

