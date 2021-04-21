Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting during chase

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting a man during a chase and gun battle in east central Indiana.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a report Wednesday that the two officers who shot at 28-year-old Jonathan Levi Allen “unquestionably and without a doubt did so in self-defense and in the defense of others.”

Allen, a 28-year-old former Muncie resident who was living in Wichita, Kansas, died March 10, one week after the March 3 shooting in Muncie.

Indiana State Police say Allen was shot in the head by a Muncie officer and crashed his SUV into a parked vehicle.

