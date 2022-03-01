CULVER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a motorist who fled an attempted traffic stop and eventually pinned the deputy between two vehicles.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman announced Monday that Marshall County Sgt. Matthew Brown’s actions in November’s killing of 33-year-old Dylan Bush were justified under Indiana law.

Chipman wrote in his report that Brown had believed that deadly force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself.

Brown fatally shot Bush on Nov. 28, 2021, after Bush pinned the officer between his police cruiser and Bush’s car following a 30-minute police pursuit of a suspected intoxicated motorist.