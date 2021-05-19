Prosecutor gives update on cases against Fort Wayne protesters; skateboard-wielding suspect still wanted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Racial injustice protests in downtown Fort Wayne last May resulted in criminal charges and jail stays for dozens of people. What’s become of those cases? Whatever happened to one of the most visible actors?

Austin X. Chaney-Kulp

Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said during Tuesday’s night live panel discussion on policing and police-community relations in Fort Wayne that after last summer’s protests, more than 150 cases were filed against demonstrators – mostly misdemeanors.

About a third of those charges were dismissed after investigations, McAlexander said, and 57 cases have resulted in guilty pleas. Five misdemeanor cases are still pending, along with two felony cases. Others went through pre-trial diversion programs, were sent to juvenile court or have outstanding warrants.

Among the cases still undecided, those against Austin X. Chaney-Kulp of Fort Wayne.

Three warrants were issued last summer for the arrest of Chaney-Kulp – all for rioting, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct – after video surfaced that police say shows him smashing windows of at least one downtown business with a skateboard.

The video was one of the most circulated after the protests.

McAlexander said Chaney-Kulp remains at large and wanted, and authorities are actively searching for him.

Chaney-Kulp is described as white male, 6 feet tall and 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.