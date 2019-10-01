Prosecutor: Fort Wayne officer ‘justified’ in May fatal shooting after chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police officer who fatally shot a man after a chase that ended with a vehicle crashed into a home in May has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday said no charges would be filed in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Shaquille I. Kelly during an incident near the intersection of Oliver Street and Grier Street around 2 a.m. May 22.

“The officer involved was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and other officers,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The situation began when Fort Wayne Police Christopher Hawthorne and another officer heard gun shots in the area of Reed and Baxter streets. Those officers then saw a vehicle driving in the area and tried to pull it over.

That’s when police said the driver sped off.

After a short chase, the car crashed into the front of a vacant home near the intersection of Oliver Street and Grier Street.

The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that after the crash, Kelly got out of the vehicle with a handgun in his hand. At that point, “officers believed that Kelly would shoot at the officers due to the manner in which he held the handgun,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Hawthorne fired a shot at Kelly, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he died of gunshot wounds to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

The details about what led to the shooting had not been released until Tuesday. Previously, police said only that a handgun was found “in close proximity” to Kelly, and offered no information on where exactly the gun was found or if Kelly pointed the gun at Hawthorne at any point.

There was also a shell casing that was found at the scene of the initial shot fired location, police said. The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that ballistic testing showed it matched the .45 caliber handgun found near Kelly’s body, and the handgun had Kelly’s DNA on it.

Hawthorne was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

This was not the first time Hawthorne was involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect. In October 2016, he shot 62-year-old Charles Eugene Antrup in the head as he lunged toward him with a knife behind the Hallmark Inn at 3738 E. Washington Blvd. Prosecutors said Hawthorne was justified in that shooting, as well, and did not file charges.