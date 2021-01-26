Probe: Indiana man killed his 2 teen daughters, then himself

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say the December deaths of a northern Indiana man and his two teenager daughters found fatally shot in a home have been ruled a murder-suicide.
Evidence showed that 47-year-old Jeffrey Marvin fatally shot his daughters — 18-year-old Lexis and 15-year-old Haley — and then himself several days before their bodies were found Dec. 18.
Elkhart County officers were dispatched to the home for a welfare check after no one had heard from Marvin or his daughters for several days.
Investigators determined that Marvin “had a motive, and did kill his two daughters” before he then took his own life.
