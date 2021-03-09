Probation for driver in 2019 crash that killed motorcyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman arrested for driving with THC in her system in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in July 2019 will avoid jail time.

Jessica M. Hakes, 33, of Fort Wayne was sentenced Tuesday to two years on probation for the July 1, 2019 crash at South Lafayette Street and Boltz Street that killed 64-year-old Robin W. Pugh of Hoagland.

Jessica Hakes

Hakes pleaded guilty to one count of felony Criminal Recklessness through a plea agreement last month.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. that summer day. Fort Wayne Police arrived to find a Harley Davidson down in the roadway, with Pugh lying several feet north, suffering from facial and head trauma.

Pugh died four days later of blunt force injuries related to the crash.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hakes was headed east on Esmond Street in a black Honda HRV and stopped at the stop sign at Lafayette. The Honda then pulled onto Lafayette and into the path of the motorcycle, the affidavit said.

The motorcycle tried to swerve to miss the vehicle but it could not and it struck the front passenger side of the Honda.

Hakes told investigators she looked twice and did not see any vehicles approaching when she turned, the affidavit said.

Hakes was taken to Allen County Lockup after the crash for a blood test. It showed showed she had THC in her system at the time, the affidavit said.

Hakes had three children in her car with her at the time.

In court Tuesday, Pugh’s daughter, Hollie Peterson, said she forgives Hakes for killing her father. She begged the court for more than probation.

“Why was she charged with five felonies but then given a slap on the wrist?” Peterson asked. “He was the kind of father everyone wanted to as their own,” she said of her father.

Judge Fran Gull told Hakes: “You’ve been given a remarkable gift.”

In addition to her sentence, Hakes was ordered to pay $2,600 restitution to Holly Peterson and perform 40 hours of community service.