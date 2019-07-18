Court docs: Allen County man raped, burglarized woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County prosecutors issued an affidavit for probable cause that a man committed a rape and burglary last week.

The affidavit alleges that on Thursday, July 14, 2019, Charles Marcum committed a rape and burglary. After knocking items off of a porch, the man broke into the house and committed the rape, then fled to a closet after police were called and arrived at the house.

The woman and her child were in the house, and the woman told police she thought the man had fled out a window and they could check the house. Police found the man in the closet and apprehended him.

Marcum denies raping the woman, saying he entered the house in anger after looking for his old home after his ex-wife got a divorce.

The victim is scheduled to be treated at the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center at noon Tuesday, July 16, 2019.