Princeton man arrested for resisting and driving under influence of meth

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Princeton man was arrested for resisting and driving under the influence of methamphetamine Friday night.

According to police, just after 8 p.m., a state trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Toyota Echo for failing to move out of the passing lane, which is required by law, on US 41.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Collin Gibson, continued to travel north on US 41. Gibson blew through a stoplight and threw a plastic bag from the driver’s window.

He turned onto SR 68, disregarded several stop signs before turning onto CR 800 south, and then CR 400 west. Gibson eventually crashed into a ditch on the north side of SR 168.

Gibson was arrested. According to police, the search conducted at the scene found that he was in possession of 3 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of synthetic marijuana. Further investigation revealed Gibson was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He is currently being held on bond at the Gibson County Jail.

