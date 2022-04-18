FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who shot and killed Fort Wayne community activist Prince Chapman in 1998 has been sentenced for an unrelated child molesting charge.

Jamone Williams, 36, was sentenced Monday to 49 years in prison on two counts of Child Molesting, a Level 1 and a Level 4.

Williams was arrested in February 2020 for the alleged molestation. He reportedly molested a boy between July 2014 and December 2019, according to court documents.

Williams was just 12 years old when he gunned down Chapman on Chute Street near the auto shop the community activist had run for decades. Chapman was 64 at the time of his death.

The Prince Chapman Academy in the East Allen County Schools District now bears his name.

Williams pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the killing and served 12 years in prison.