Prince Chapman’s killer back behind bars following child molesting arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who admitted to shooting another man to death when he was only 12-years old back in 1998 has been arrested for child molesting.

Jamone Williams, now 34, shot and killed Prince Chapman on November 30, 1998 in the 1200 block of Chute Street in Fort Wayne near the auto shop Chapman had run for decades. Chapman was a community activist and the Prince Chapman Academy in the East Allen County Schools District bears his name. He was 64-years-old at the time of the killing.

In September of 2000, Williams pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He served 12 years in prison.

On Monday, Williams was arrested for child molesting in a case involving a boy. The molestation allegedly took place between July of 2014 through December of 2019 according to court documents.