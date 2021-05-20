Portland officer accused of crime involving child resigns

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — The Portland Police officer who was suspended earlier this month over an alleged crime involving a child has resigned.

Mayor John Boggs said Thursday that Officer Joshua Clark resigned from the Portland Police Department effective Wednesday.

Screen shot shows former Portland Police Officer Joshua Clark. (Avon Police)

“Although these incidents can be troubling for the public to process and questions the integrity of the department, it is important to note that these incidents are rare nationwide and this one incident should not distract the public’s overall opinion of the Portland Police Department,” Boggs wrote in a statement. “We would like to thank the public for their patience during this time while the city and their representatives worked to finish our inquiry and begin to move forward.”

It was May 13 when Avon Police were told Clark allegedly tried to “meet up” with an underage child to “potentially engage in sexual conduct” in Avon. A video was shared online.

After the allegations surfaced, Clark was suspended without pay from the Portland Police Department.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable,” the department said at the time.

Clark has not been charged with a crime.