Portland man sentenced for forcing boy’s hands into scalding water

PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A Portland man on the run for years to avoid criminal proceedings has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for forcing a 5-year-old boy’s hands into scalding water.

Muncie’s Star Press reports Marcus A. Ternet was sentenced Friday by a Jay County judge. Jurors convicted him in December for battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under 14.

He faced a maximum 20-year term.

The incident occurred in a trailer in Portland’s Oakwood Mobile Home Park in 2011. Ternet’s trial was set to begin in 2012, but he never showed. He was arrested and jailed in 2019.