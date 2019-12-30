Portage man arrested on OWI, resisting, drug charges

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — A Portage man was arrested on multiple charges by Indiana State Police Monday after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Around 12:15 a.m., ISP Trooper Alaa Hamed observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of 5th Ave. and Jefferson St. in Gary. The vehicle was driving at a very low rate of speed, weaving side to side and making unsafe lane movements. Hamed made a traffic stop on the white Nissan Sentra and spoke with the driver, Varra Jones, 36, of Portage.

While speaking with Jones, Hamed noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath leading to field sobriety tests. Hamed believed Jones was under the influence, so he began to place Jones into custody. Jones began yelling obscenities at Hamed and became aggressive, attempting to pull away and pushing Hamed with both hands.

After a brief physical altercation, Hamed was able to get control of Jones and place him into custody.

Hamed transported Jones to the Lake County Jail where he consented to a breath test which placed his BAC at .245%, more than three times the legal limit.

During the arrest, multiple illicit items were found in Jones’ vehicle, including cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy/MDMA. Jones was charged with the following: