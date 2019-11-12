Police: Woman tasered after throwing knife at officer

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion woman was hit with a Taser and arrested after police said she threw a knife at an officer.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, Marion Police were called to Upton Court on a report of a burglary in progress. As police responded, dispatchers determined the call was instead an “unwanted guest,” according to a report.

Officers arrived and were flagged down along West 12th Street, where they spotted a person hiding behind a bush in front of a home. An officer shined a flashlight on the bush, and a woman got up and began to walk toward the officer, the report said.

The officer told the woman to stop and turn around, but she continued to walk toward to the officer, and pulled out a knife, according to the report. The officer ordered the woman to put the knife down, but she approached the officer then lowered it and threw it at him, hitting him in the upper chest, the report said.

The officer deployed his Taser and the woman fell to the ground and she was taken into custody. Afterward, though, the woman began struggling to breathe and began convulsing, and she was taken to a local hospital.

Michelle Jiminez, 32, of Marion was arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon and a Probation Violation Warrant.

The officer was not hurt during the incident.