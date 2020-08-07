Police: Woman leads officer on chase reaching 100 mph in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) What started as a traffic stop turned into a chase with speeds reaching 100 miles an hour Thursday in DeKalb County according to Auburn police.

The incident began at around 5 p.m. when an officer with the Auburn Police Department saw a car near the intersection of Grandstaff Drive and 7th Street. As the car passed the officer, a girl inside appeared to be trying to get the officer’s attention.

As the officer followed the car he learned it had a phony license plate. The officer pulled the car over near Grandstaff and 15th Street, but when he got out and approached it, the driver sped off.

The officer followed the car through the south side of Auburn where it ran several stop signs. The driver then drove east on County Road 46A and that’s when the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.

The car eventually stopped in the back yard of a home located in the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe. The officer was then able to take the driver into custody. It turned out she lived at the home.

A K-9 was called to the scene and it gave a positive alert to drugs in the car. A search turned up a small amount of marijuana and 48 pills of a controlled substance.

April Harrington was arrested for reckless driving, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

The girl was released to the custody of her father.