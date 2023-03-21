WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Ossian man received felony charges related to dealing drugs following a monthslong investigation, according to the Wells County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The WCSO said the DETECT Drug Task Force conducted an investigation for months on a home in the 100 block of W. Craig St. in Ossian for “narcotic related activities” and eventually attempted to execute a search warrant at the home on Tuesday.

As authorities executed the search warrant, they arrested 21-year-old Grayson Combs, who faces preliminary charges of two counts of dealing a narcotic drug, which is a Level 4 felony.

The DETECT Drug Task Force consists of narcotic detectives from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Police Department and Decatur Police Department.

The WCSO said the investigation is still ongoing, and further charges may be filed by the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office.