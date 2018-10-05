Police: Two arrested after Facebook Messenger used to solicit meth purchase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mug shots of Alison Roettger (L) and Stephen Robinson (R) provided by Indiana State Police.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Indiana State Police arrested two people in southern Indiana Thursday after a trooper learned that Facebook Messenger was being used as a means to sell meth.

The trooper was contacted just after 10 a.m. by a person who said they had been contacted on Facebook Messenger by someone looking to sell a quantity of meth for $400.

The person then agreed to set up a location to purchase the meth and the alleged seller agreed to meet at a location north of Boonville.

At around noon a trooper saw a car pull into a driveway without using a turn signal. When the trooper asked the driver to get out of the car, he saw what appeared to be a small plastic bag with meth on the front seat. During a search of the car, troopers found two electronic scales, two syringes, another baggie with meth and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Stephen Robinson, 46,of Cynthiana, Indiana and his passenger, Alison Roettger, 32, of Chandler, Indiana were taken into custody.

They face the following charges:

1. Dealing Meth over 5 grams, Level 3 Felony

2. Possession of Meth, Level 5 Felony

3. Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony

