Police, SWAT officers respond after shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side; Clinton Street closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was hurt in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side Tuesday morning, and a large police response has closed heavily traveled Clinton Street.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 10 a.m. to the 3200 block of South Calhoun Street, just north of South Side High School, on a report of shots fired, according to an activity log.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person was hurt in a shooting that actually happened in the area of South Harrison Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A home nearby, in the 3000 block of South Harrison Street, was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

More than an hour later, a large police presence, including tactical officers and armored vehicles, could be seen operating in the area of Piqua Avenue and South Calhoun Street.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena told WANE 15 that the situation grew to Clinton Street, where a suspect was barricaded. The suspect was not identified.

By noon, Fort Wayne police were still working to convince a suspect to surrender peacefully.

Clinton Street was closed to traffic at Pontiac Street while police worked in the area.