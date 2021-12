FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Numerous police vehicles and officers have gathered in a neighborhood just north of downtown Fort Wayne. An officer on the scene told WANE 15 that police are dealing with a “possible barricaded subject” inside a house.

The incident is unfolding in the 600 block of High Street just west of Wells Street.

No other information has been provided, however the Fort Wayne Special Operations vehicle is among those on the scene.